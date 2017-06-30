Kendall Jenner's $5K Outfit Has a Surprising Twist

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Roger / BACKGRID

From the waist up it's business as usual.

Kendall Jenner attended her big sis Khloe Kardashian's surprise birthday party (with friend and singer Justine Skye in tow) in a $5,000 outfit with a (pun intended) surprising twist. From the waist, well, calves up, her $1,600 champagne-colored fringe Alberta Ferretti crop top, $311 (now $187) high-rise Re/Done jeans and $1,790 brocade Gucci backpack combo was as expected—an elevated vintage denim look is pretty much Kenny's signature—it was what she sported on her feet that through us for a loop.

Behold! The supermodel finished off the ensemble with hot pink, velvet $995 Balenciaga boots. Didn't expect those, did you?

Photos

Kendall Jenner's Best Outfits from Fashion Week Fall 2017

For starters, the rest of her look (backpack not included) is pretty neutral—in color and in subtly. The color scheme created by the vintage denim wash and light golden tone of her scalloped top don't compete for your attention, but once your eyes fall on her footwear (which is pretty immediate) your focus shifts.

Want to pull off an unexpected move like Kendall's? Check out the below brightly-hued shoes, perfect for summer.

Shop the Look

ESC: Bright Shoes

Jeffrey Campbell

Fetro 2 Heel, $135

ESC: Bright Shoes

Topshop

Mia Patent Leather Ring Boots, $160

ESC: Bright Shoes

H&M

Sandals, $25

ESC: Bright Shoes

Jaggar

Acme Heel, $135

ESC: Bright Shoes

PrettyLittleThing

Nadine Cobalt Strappy Heeled Sandals, $44

ESC: Bright Shoes

MM6 Maison Margiela

Glitter Booties, $595

ESC: Bright Shoes

Sam Edelman

Tai Slide, $90

ESC: Bright Shoes

Raye

x Revolve Mia Heel, $178

ESC: Bright Shoes

Y-3

+ Adidas Originals Kanja Leather and Neoprene-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers, Was: $280, Now: $129

ESC: Bright Shoes

Zara

Frilled Slides, Was: $70, Now: $40

ESC: Bright Shoes

Boohoo

Georgia Platform Cage Heels, $56

ESC: Bright Shoes

Alexander Wang

Antonia Suede Sandals, Was: $475, Now: $238

ESC: Bright Shoes

Rag & Bone

Tara Sandal, $450

ESC: Bright Shoes

River Island

Pink Satin Fluffy Barely There Sandals, $100

ESC: Bright Shoes

Schutz

Cecilia Cutout Suede Mules, Was: $180, Now: $87

ESC: Bright Shoes

Casadei

Neon Patent-Leather Pumps, Was: $650, Now: $299

ESC: Bright Shoes

Sigerson Morrison

Bena Lace-Up Suede Loafers, Was: $325, Now: $150

ESC: Bright Shoes

Shoe Republic

Faux Suede Heels, $28

Go ahead.

Be bold!

