Kendall Jenner's $5K Outfit Has a Surprising Twist

Want to pull off an unexpected move like Kendall's? Check out the below brightly-hued shoes, perfect for summer.

For starters, the rest of her look (backpack not included) is pretty neutral—in color and in subtly. The color scheme created by the vintage denim wash and light golden tone of her scalloped top don't compete for your attention, but once your eyes fall on her footwear (which is pretty immediate) your focus shifts.

Behold! The supermodel finished off the ensemble with hot pink, velvet $995 Balenciaga boots . Didn't expect those, did you?

From the waist up it's business as usual.

