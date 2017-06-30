Kendall Jenner's $5K Outfit Has a Surprising Twist

Roger / BACKGRID
From the waist up it's business as usual.
Kendall Jenner attended her big sis Khloe Kardashian's surprise birthday party (with friend and singer Justine Skye in tow) in a $5,000 outfit with a (pun intended) surprising twist. From the waist, well, calves up, her $1,600 champagne-colored fringe Alberta Ferretti crop top, $311 (now $187) high-rise Re/Done jeans and $1,790 brocade Gucci backpack combo was as expected—an elevated vintage denim look is pretty much Kenny's signature—it was what she sported on her feet that through us for a loop.
Behold! The supermodel finished off the ensemble with hot pink, velvet $995 Balenciaga boots. Didn't expect those, did you?
For starters, the rest of her look (backpack not included) is pretty neutral—in color and in subtly. The color scheme created by the vintage denim wash and light golden tone of her scalloped top don't compete for your attention, but once your eyes fall on her footwear (which is pretty immediate) your focus shifts.
Want to pull off an unexpected move like Kendall's? Check out the below brightly-hued shoes, perfect for summer.
