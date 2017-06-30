Brooke Shields is back in her Calvins.

In 1980, at age 15, Shields became famous after she appeared in a sexy and suggestive print ad and commercial campaign for Calvin Klein Jeans. In the ads, she says, "You want to know what comes between me and my Calvins? Nothing." They caused controversy and even spurred a couple of TV outlets to ban the commercials for allegedly being too provocative and for insinuating the actress wasn't wearing underwear, The New York Times reported.

Well, she is now. In a sexy cover photo shoot for Social Life Magazine's July 4 issue, out this weekend in the Hamptons, Shields, now 52, wears showcases her trim figure in Calvin Klein lingerie—a sexy white CK Perfect Fit bra and modest matching underwear.

Earlier this month, Calvin Klein CEO Steve Shiffman said at Time Inc's Cannes Lions Shakers & Stirrers event that "we are going to be working with Brooke again very soon," according to Page Six. No further details about a collaboration between the brand and the actress were given.