These days it takes a lot to keep a good show down. Translation? Cancellation doesn't always mean goodbye for TV shows. Sense8 is the latest show to beat getting the axe. Sort of.

After two seasons, Netflix pulled the plug on the fan-favorite sci-fi series about sensates, eight strangers who were emotionally and mentally linked. The streaming service cited high production costs for the reason it canceled the series, but fans rallied. They tweeted, they emailed, they wrote in, they organized campaigns—and Netflix listened.

"After seeing that the cancellation was a total cluster, we decided to give Sense8 fans the ending they totally deserve," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement when the two-hour movie was announced.