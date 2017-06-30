Not everyone loves a shout-out—just ask Eric Benét.

No I.D. produced Jay-Z's 4:44 album, released Friday exclusively on TIDAL in partnership with Sprint. There are 10 songs in the collection, and the 47-year-old rapper name-drops everyone from Al Sharpton to Kanye West. In the opening track, "Kill Jay-Z," the 21-time Grammy Award winner compares his own extramarital indiscretions to the R&B musician's past transgressions.

"You almost went Eric Benét / Let the baddest girl in the world get away/ I don't even know what else to say / N---a, never go Eric Benét," rapped Jay-Z, who cheated on Beyoncé. "I don't even know what you woulda done / In the future, other n---as playin' football with your son."

(Kanye West, who was also name-dropped on "Kill Jay-Z," has not shared his reaction publicly.)

Two hours after the song dropped, Benét—who married Manuela Testolini 2011—tweeted, "Hey yo #Jayz! Just so ya know, I got the baddest girl in the world as my wife....like right now!"