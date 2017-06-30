Alex Rodriguez Says He Gets Confused for Jennifer Lopez's Security Guard

Er, awkward?

Alex Rodriguez says he often gets mistaken for Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard. The two have been in a relationship for months and are even Instagram official.

"This is like one of the most humbling experiences of my life," ARod said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday. "When I was in the [New York] Yankees and we won the world championship and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool. But then you hang out with Jennifer and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!"

"We were at the Met Ball and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way, we want to take a picture!'" he said.

ARod may be J.Lo's biggest fan; Also on Thursday, he joined his girlfriend on the set of her NBC show Shades of Blue and broadcast an Instagram Stories live session, during which they showcased some adorable PDA and he also spent much time singing her praises and promoting her TV and music projects.

During the chat, ARod also talked baseball with fans, asking them to tell him the score of the Yankees' game against the Chicago White Sox. Rodriguez retired from MLB last year after playing for 22 years, mostly with the Yankees. He remains a special adviser for the team.

"This is my first summer I have off since I was probably 10 or 15 years old but it's my first summer off with my two daughters...and we're just having a great time," the baseball star told Fallon.

Rodriguez has two daughters, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 9, from a previous marriage. Earlier this month, Natasha had performed for J.Lo and several other people at home and later attended one of her concerts in Las Vegas with her dad. There, they got to hang out with the singer and her entourage backstage.

