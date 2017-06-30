Er, awkward?

Alex Rodriguez says he often gets mistaken for Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard. The two have been in a relationship for months and are even Instagram official.

"This is like one of the most humbling experiences of my life," ARod said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday. "When I was in the [New York] Yankees and we won the world championship and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool. But then you hang out with Jennifer and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!"

"We were at the Met Ball and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way, we want to take a picture!'" he said.