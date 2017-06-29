J Balvin Releases New Single and Music Video for "Mi Gente"

J Balvin is at it again!

The Colombian star just released his new infectious single and music video for "Mi Gente" featuring Willy Williams. The video is bright and as much fun as the song itself.

"Mi Gente' is a song that embodies a special moment in music, a new sound of a Latino culture on the rise and being embraced globally. By erasing barriers of races, colors, continents, genres or languages, we can achieve the whole world moving their head to the same beat," the singer says to E! News. "We hope ‘Mi Gente' can provide that beat."