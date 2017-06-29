J Balvin Releases New Single and Music Video for "Mi Gente"

by Diana Marti |

J Balvin is at it again!

The Colombian star just released his new infectious single and music video for "Mi Gente" featuring Willy Williams. The video is bright and as much fun as the song itself. 

"Mi Gente' is a song that embodies a special moment in music, a new sound of a Latino culture on the rise and being embraced globally. By erasing barriers of races, colors, continents, genres or languages, we can achieve the whole world moving their head to the same beat," the singer says to E! News. "We hope ‘Mi Gente' can provide that beat."

See any familiar faces? You might recognize Balvin's friend, Instagram celebrity Gianluca Vacchi. The Italian businessman added some of his signature dance moves to the music video. 

Vacchi is not the only famous friend that supported the 32-year-old's new song. In fact, celebrities like Yandel, Anitta, Jesse and Marcelo Vieira Jr all supported the launch via social media. 

The infectious hit makes it almost impossible to not nod your head to the beat. 

You never disappoint us, Balvin! 

