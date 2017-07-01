The Official Guide to the Summer's Hottest Celebrity Couples

Love is patient, love is kind, love is...seasonal. Especially in Hollywood. A-list stars aren't immune to the romantic inclinations that blow in along with the warm breezes—in fact, it seems to strike them harder than it does civilians. While Memorial Day approaches and the summer season, with its promises of vacations, rosé and swimming pool canoodling seasons, looms large, they feel an intense desire to pair off.

Summer love in Hollywood is no average affair: With the addition of practically limitless budgets and a plethora of hiatus', it makes for whirlwind romances that heat up quickly and tend to span the globe. One minute two celebrities are on a first date in Los Angeles and the next they're on the beach in Spain or sharing gelato in Rome.

This year's season of romance has been particularly fruitful so far: There are plenty of couples, both new and old, that are rife for the jealousy-inducing. We're breaking down what we think will be the ones to watch, whether it's a brand new pairing that we're dying to know more about or a set of longterm BF-GFs that we think might make things official before Labor Day.