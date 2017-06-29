"This is gonna be an exercise in communication. I'm going to give you each a chance to make a statement," he tells the women. "At the end of it, all the other person who is listening can say is, 'Thank you for sharing. I'll take that into consideration.'"

Kendra's up first. Following the prompt, she tells Patti, "The thing you did that hurt me the most is going to social media with our issues. I really didn't see a way to come back from that because I didn't know what would be used against me in the future."

"Being this upfront and honest with my mom is really, really uncomfortable and scary for me to do," Kendra explains in interview. "But I have to be honest. When my mom goes public and goes on social media, sells me out, it feels like a straight-up knife in the back. It hurts. It makes me feel like there goes all the trust."