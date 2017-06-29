It's back to therapy for Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett and her mother Patti Wilkinson.
Following their intense sessions on last season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition, the family members are continuing their work at mending their relationship on the new season of Kendra on Top. And in this clip from Friday's new episode, exclusive to E! News, that involves getting brutally honest about their feelings over each other's past behavior.
"I feel like I'm going to the electric chair here," Patti says as the therapist has mother and daughter sit facing one another.
"This is gonna be an exercise in communication. I'm going to give you each a chance to make a statement," he tells the women. "At the end of it, all the other person who is listening can say is, 'Thank you for sharing. I'll take that into consideration.'"
Kendra's up first. Following the prompt, she tells Patti, "The thing you did that hurt me the most is going to social media with our issues. I really didn't see a way to come back from that because I didn't know what would be used against me in the future."
"Being this upfront and honest with my mom is really, really uncomfortable and scary for me to do," Kendra explains in interview. "But I have to be honest. When my mom goes public and goes on social media, sells me out, it feels like a straight-up knife in the back. It hurts. It makes me feel like there goes all the trust."
It's Patti's turn next and she's given a whopper of a prompt. "The reason I really want to write this book is..." He's talking about the tell-all book she's been threatening to write about her daughter, of course. To find out her answer, you'll have to tune in to the episode!
