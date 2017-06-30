20 Pairs of Block Heels That Are Beyond Easy to Walk In

You know what's really fun? Looking and feeling your best.

Typically that involves getting dressed up and wearing some kind of high heel (hello long, lean legs). That being said, stilettos are rarely the comfortable option. But instead of swearing off the shoe all together, here's an idea: pick a thicker, block heel. Not only are chunky sandals far more practical (a.k.a. easier to walk in), they're innately more casual. So let's just say you're not going to feel out of place in them while doing low key summer things, like weekend brunching or backyard BBQs.

And yes, with a thicker heel you'll be able to handle wearing any of the below options all day, for however long the occasion calls for. (Exciting, we know.)

Mia

Mia Gigi Ghillie Sandal, $69

Boohoo

Boohoo Sophia Buckle Detail Block Heels, $50

Ulla Johnson

Ulla Johnson Rowena Handloom Block Heels, $425

Botkier

Botkier Gigi Embellished Sandal, $101

Boohoo

Boohoo Sarah Clear Block Two Part Heels, $42

Nine West

Nine West Dempsey Platform Sandal, $100

Boohoo

Boohoo Sarah Floral Sequin Block Heels, $40

Ted Baker

Ted Baker London Betciy Ankle Strap Sandal, $195

Boohoo

Boohoo Grace Embellished Block Heel Sandal, $52

Chinese Laundry

Chinese Laundry Sammy Slide Sandal, $90

Jeffrey Campbell

Jeffrey Campbell Lindsay II Sandals, $91

Boohoo

Boohoo Rachel Studded Trim Western Block Heel, $26

Splendid

Splendid Jara Heeled Sandals, $158

Jeffrey Campbell

Jeffrey Campbell Despina Strappy Sandal, $125

Kendall + Kylie

Kendall + Kylie Dawn Pump, $170

Via Spiga

Via Spiga Gardenia Lace-Up Sandal, $117

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Yarina Sandal, $130

Schutz

Schutz Janessa Fray Sandals, $190

Topshop

Topshop Rome Sandal, $90

Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Sheri Suede City Sandals, $84

Can we get an amen for the block heel?

Thought so. 

