Don't let Ivanka Trump's appearance fool you—it can be stressful to help run a country.

You wouldn't know it, though, as Donald Trump's daughter always looks primped, proper and put-together. What's her style secret? A glam squad with presumably pretty impressive security access.

"I think that Ivanka has a handle on her own personal style, but now with her added responsibilities as the official assistant to the president, I think she is just kind of lacking the time with what she would like to do and pick out her own clothes, so she needed to kind of find someone who got her personal style," celebrity stylist Melissa Garcia told E! News.