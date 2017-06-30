10 Trends Princess Diana Wore Before They Were a Thing

ESC: Princess Diana

Tim Graham/Getty Images

One-shoulder tops, off-the-shoulder tops, chokers, corset belts...even tossing a jacket over your outfit and wearing it on your shoulders were all things Princess Diana wore before they were, well, a thing.

This year, 2017, marks 20 years since the tragic death of the style icon and this Saturday, July 1, on what would have be the Princess' 56th birthday, her sons Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton of Cambridge will hold a private service at her grave.

In memory of Lady Di and her legendary wardrobe, we're reminding you of the many times she wore a, now, current trend before it was, in fact, a trend. 

Photos

Remembering Princess Diana

Without further ado, here at the 10 current fashion trends the Princess of Wales was sporting long before they were dubbed as so.

ESC: Princess Diana, Off-the-Shoulder

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Off-the-Shoulder

Wearing an off-the-shoulder anything, as you know, is insanely popular right now, which is why it's so important we recognize Princess Diana was already wearing it in 1981.

ESC: Princess Diana, Off-the-Shoulder

Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

And again in 1983!

ESC: Princess Diana, Millennial Pink

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Millennial Pink

Before there was the term "Millennial Pink" there was just baby pink, and the style icon wore it a ton.

Article continues below

ESC: Princess Diana, Millennial Pink

Tim Graham/Getty Images

She wore the color in dress form, suit form and always had an incredible hat to match.

ESC: Princess Diana, Choker

David Levenson/Getty Images

Chokers

We attribute the '90s to starting the choker trend, but if you take a deep dive into Princess Diana's style archives, you'll notice she wore them almost every time she wore formal wear!

ESC: Princess Diana, Choker

Tim Graham/Getty Images

It was almost always made of pearls and usually had a gorgeous jewel pendant at the front.

Article continues below

ESC: Princess Diana, Color Blocking

Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Color Blocking

A wardrobe trick as old as time that the Princess did so well: color blocking.

ESC: Princess Diana, Color Blocking

David Levenson/Getty Images

Tons of celebs (and their stylists) love to still sport this look today.

ESC: Princess Diana, One-Shoulder

Tim Graham/Getty Images

One-Shoulder

The one-shoulder top trend is just on the rise again, and it's no surprise Diana wore that too.

Article continues below

ESC: Princess Diana, One-Shoulder

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Usually in gown form for important parties and fashion shows.

ESC: Princess Diana, Arms Out of Coat

Kypros/Getty Images

Jacket Draping

Dubbed the "cool girl thing to do," thanks to some of today's style stars, draping your jacket or coat over your shoulders is still a thing.

ESC: Princess Diana, Arms Out of Coat

Dave Benett/Getty Images

It's an effortless way to look chic, and we learned it from you-know-who.

Article continues below

ESC: Princess Diana, Corset Belt

Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Corset Belts

Just when you thought the Kardashians invented the corset belt—JK—yet again, Princess Diana wore it first.

ESC: Princess Diana, Corset Belt

Tim Graham/Getty Images

No matter the occasion she managed to make the accessory a focal point.

ESC: Princess Diana, Necklace Down the Back

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Backward Necklaces

Remember Jennifer Lawrence's major Dior moment when she wore a dainty pearl necklace backwards to the Oscars? You guessed it, Lady Di did it first.

Article continues below

ESC: Princess Diana, Necklace Down the Back

Tim Graham/Getty Images

This is one statement we foresee standing the test of time, again and again.

ESC: Princess Diana, Tuxedo

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Tuxedo Dress

Pretty Little Liar's actress Shay Mitchell just wore one, proving the tuxedo dress' impact is still thriving.

ESC: Princess Diana, Tuxedo

Lucy Levenson/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Whether Princess Diana was the first to sport one or not, she still made the menswear-inspired look seem polished and feminine.

Article continues below

ESC: Princess Diana, Overalls

Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Overalls

Also called dungarees, overalls are still a wardrobe staple to this day and, of course, Lady Di was wearing them well before your time.

ESC: Princess Diana, Overalls

Tim Graham/Getty Images

Even in pastel colors! 

She was a style icon to say the least.

Happy (almost) birthday, Princess Diana.

