One-shoulder tops, off-the-shoulder tops, chokers, corset belts...even tossing a jacket over your outfit and wearing it on your shoulders were all things Princess Diana wore before they were, well, a thing.
This year, 2017, marks 20 years since the tragic death of the style icon and this Saturday, July 1, on what would have be the Princess' 56th birthday, her sons Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton of Cambridge will hold a private service at her grave.
In memory of Lady Di and her legendary wardrobe, we're reminding you of the many times she wore a, now, current trend before it was, in fact, a trend.
Without further ado, here at the 10 current fashion trends the Princess of Wales was sporting long before they were dubbed as so.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Wearing an off-the-shoulder anything, as you know, is insanely popular right now, which is why it's so important we recognize Princess Diana was already wearing it in 1981.
Anwar Hussein/Getty Images
And again in 1983!
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Before there was the term "Millennial Pink" there was just baby pink, and the style icon wore it a ton.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
She wore the color in dress form, suit form and always had an incredible hat to match.
David Levenson/Getty Images
We attribute the '90s to starting the choker trend, but if you take a deep dive into Princess Diana's style archives, you'll notice she wore them almost every time she wore formal wear!
Tim Graham/Getty Images
It was almost always made of pearls and usually had a gorgeous jewel pendant at the front.
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
A wardrobe trick as old as time that the Princess did so well: color blocking.
David Levenson/Getty Images
Tons of celebs (and their stylists) love to still sport this look today.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
The one-shoulder top trend is just on the rise again, and it's no surprise Diana wore that too.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Usually in gown form for important parties and fashion shows.
Kypros/Getty Images
Dubbed the "cool girl thing to do," thanks to some of today's style stars, draping your jacket or coat over your shoulders is still a thing.
Dave Benett/Getty Images
It's an effortless way to look chic, and we learned it from you-know-who.
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images
Just when you thought the Kardashians invented the corset belt—JK—yet again, Princess Diana wore it first.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
No matter the occasion she managed to make the accessory a focal point.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Remember Jennifer Lawrence's major Dior moment when she wore a dainty pearl necklace backwards to the Oscars? You guessed it, Lady Di did it first.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
This is one statement we foresee standing the test of time, again and again.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Pretty Little Liar's actress Shay Mitchell just wore one, proving the tuxedo dress' impact is still thriving.
Lucy Levenson/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Whether Princess Diana was the first to sport one or not, she still made the menswear-inspired look seem polished and feminine.
Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images
Also called dungarees, overalls are still a wardrobe staple to this day and, of course, Lady Di was wearing them well before your time.
Tim Graham/Getty Images
Even in pastel colors!
She was a style icon to say the least.
Happy (almost) birthday, Princess Diana.