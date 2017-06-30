One-shoulder tops, off-the-shoulder tops, chokers, corset belts...even tossing a jacket over your outfit and wearing it on your shoulders were all things Princess Diana wore before they were, well, a thing.

This year, 2017, marks 20 years since the tragic death of the style icon and this Saturday, July 1, on what would have be the Princess' 56th birthday, her sons Prince Harry, Prince William and Duchess Kate Middleton of Cambridge will hold a private service at her grave.

In memory of Lady Di and her legendary wardrobe, we're reminding you of the many times she wore a, now, current trend before it was, in fact, a trend.