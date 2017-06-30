There is a level of adulation that has seemingly been reserved just for Adele, a form of praise and professional appreciation that, no matter how famous and beloved some of her fellow singers are, has only been applied to her.

At this moment, you might say Adele is peerless.

And she's tolerated every minute of it.

While no one recording today performs quite like her, commanding the stage with nothing more than a microphone, she's also peerless when it comes to the ambivalence she expresses when it comes to the celebrity that has come with the diamond-certified album sales, the 15 Grammys, the Golden Globe and the Oscar.

At any given time, it sounds as though she could do without it.