You can call her Kylie Jenner, property queen!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and makeup mogul owns a whopping four, that's four homes. They are all located near her family in upscale Southern California communities just outside of Los Angeles.
She owns a "starter home" in Calabasas, in the same gated community where sister Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian live. In addition, Kylie also owns not one but three houses near her mother Kris Jenner's neighborhood in Hidden Hills.
Trulia
Who can keep up with Kylie's home's At age 19, she owns four, and wants to unload two of them.
Redfin.com; Getty Images
In 2015, Kylie bought a "starter home" in Calabasas for $2.6 million when she was just 17 years old. Her mother told E! News that her daughter planned on decorating the house, saying the teen "likes more blacks and grays."
Trulia; Instagram
Indeed, the floors in most rooms in Kylie's starter home were changed to black tiles, while the kitchen contains black counters and white stone counter tops. The master bathroom has been remodeled to include black stone floors, a black and white bath and black wall tiles. A walk-in closet contains black shelves and a black carpet. A guest bathroom contains black stone tiles, black cabinets and black skull wallpaper. The staircases have been painted black, as have the window frames as well as the frames of the French doors that lead out to the patio and pool.
Zillow, Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
In May 2016, Kylie bought a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom home for just over $6 million.
The house is located near Kris' neighborhood in Hidden Hills, just minutes north of Calabasas. The more than 7,000-square-foot home was built in 2014 and contains a pool, light hardwood floors, a large center island chef's kitchen with white and black stone counters, a wine cellar, fountains, an a four-car garage.
In August 2016, Kylie purchased a roughly 5,000-square-foot, 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house next door to her second one for $4.5 million. A source told E! News at the time the reality star would be using the property as a home office. Kylie listed it for sale the following December, for $5.4 million. It was relisted earlier this month for the same price.
The property contains a pool, light hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, a wet bar, a large kitchen with white and brown stone counter tops and a fenced vineyard.
Trulia; Getty Images
In September 2016, Kylie bought another Hidden Hills home, her biggest yet, for just over $12 million. It is not located in the same neighborhood as her mother's house.
The property was built in 2015, spans more than 13,000 square feet, and contains 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, an open floor plan, a huge white stone kitchen with two islands, a custom home theater, a game room with a wet bar, a gym, a private courtyard with a guest house and en-suite bedrooms.
Kylie is trying to sell her "starter home," which she bought in 2015 for $2.6 million when she was just 17.
In June 2016, after renovating the home to her tastes, Kylie listed the property for sale for $3.9 million, then gradually reduced the price to $3.3 million. The house was relisted for sale in June 2017.
Kylie is also trying to sell one of her Hidden Hills properties for $5.4 million—almost a million more than what she paid for it.
