What a difference a few years can make!

Just before reaching the five-year mark since Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise in 2011, the actress was photographed in Los Angeles conspicuously close to her rumored beau, Jamie Foxx.

Albeit in separate locations, an eyewitness tells E! News the Dawson's Creek alum slipped into a parking garage at the Century City Mall at the same time Foxx was spotted outside the Century Plaza Hotel, located less than a mile away. The possible love interests were not photographed together.

Katie embraced the summer heat in a boho-chic blouse, loose-fitting shorts and sandals as she exited her vehicle with a cell phone in hand. Meanwhile, the actor-singer kept it casual in a navy blue sweatsuit as he chatted on the phone.