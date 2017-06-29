Osvaldo / BACKGRID
What a difference a few years can make!
Just before reaching the five-year mark since Katie Holmes filed for divorce from Tom Cruise in 2011, the actress was photographed in Los Angeles conspicuously close to her rumored beau, Jamie Foxx.
Albeit in separate locations, an eyewitness tells E! News the Dawson's Creek alum slipped into a parking garage at the Century City Mall at the same time Foxx was spotted outside the Century Plaza Hotel, located less than a mile away. The possible love interests were not photographed together.
Katie embraced the summer heat in a boho-chic blouse, loose-fitting shorts and sandals as she exited her vehicle with a cell phone in hand. Meanwhile, the actor-singer kept it casual in a navy blue sweatsuit as he chatted on the phone.
The insider shares that it appeared as if Jamie was waiting to be picked up or meet someone as he stood with luggage by his feet.
Just last month, Katie and Jamie, who first sparked romance rumors in 2013 but have never commented on the status of their relationship, met up in Paris for a "romantic" getaway.
"Jamie wrapped filming on Robin Hood and Katie flew in to Paris to meet him for a few days," a source told E! News exclusively. "Tom Cruise was filming Mission Impossible 6 only a few blocks away, but Katie and Jamie stayed inside their hotel...and didn't leave."
The duo went to great lengths to ensure privacy, with the insider explaining, "Jamie had a big smile on his face as they returned to their hotel and snuck in through a private entrance. They were very discreet and made sure to always enter and exit the hotel and the car separately."
This rare sighting was preceded by an intimate dinner outing Holmes, 38, and Foxx, 49, shared in New York City weeks prior.
Though both of their reps have denied romance reports as "categorically untrue," former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Claudia Jordan seemingly confirmed they are, in fact, together during an interview last June.
"He is very happy with her," Jordan shared, later clarifying that she "misspoke."
"I have no knowledge of Jamie with Katie at all," she admitted shortly after her Allegedly Podcast appearance shocked many. "I've never seen them together. He's never told me he's dating her."
Whatever's actually going on between this celebrity duo, those smiles indicate summer in L.A. is off to a fantastic start!