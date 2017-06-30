Shauna Brooks wants to fix her face.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's brand-new episode of Botched, the transgender model tells Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow how her cheeks became swollen and puffy.
"When I was 14 years old, I started black market hormone therapy," she explains. "In the black urban community, the transgenders get silicone pumped in their cheeks, in their breasts, in their ass."
Dr. Nassif is immediately concerned. "Injecting anything permanent into any part of your body is a bad thing," he says. "Injecting silicone destroys the underlying tissues by causing a severe inflammatory response and becomes a chronic problem."
Shauna continues, "Then, I learned about facial feminization. I wanted to do it here in America and when I told the doctors I had silicone in my face, he was like, 'No.' That's when I went to Thailand. The doctor said, 'I will saw your cheekbone.'" Yikes!
However, after that surgery, Shauna realized something wasn't quite right. "As the year went on, this right cheek just would not stop [growing]," she reveals. "It think it's too big. When I smile, I think it's just too big."
"Constant injection and modification of her cheeks with silicone, it's dangerous," Dr. Nassif states.
But will he take on Shauna's risky case? Watch what the doctors have to say in the video above!
