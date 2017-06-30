Shauna Brooks wants to fix her face.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's brand-new episode of Botched, the transgender model tells Drs. Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow how her cheeks became swollen and puffy.

"When I was 14 years old, I started black market hormone therapy," she explains. "In the black urban community, the transgenders get silicone pumped in their cheeks, in their breasts, in their ass."

Dr. Nassif is immediately concerned. "Injecting anything permanent into any part of your body is a bad thing," he says. "Injecting silicone destroys the underlying tissues by causing a severe inflammatory response and becomes a chronic problem."