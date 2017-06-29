Corinne Olympios' investigation into Bachelor in Paradise has come to an end.
The show's filming was halted on June 11 when two producers filed internal complaints to Warner Brothers after a sexual interaction between Corinne and her co-star DeMario Jackson on the first day of filming, questioning whether she was able to give consent. The network launched an internal investigation, and nine days later, Warner Bros. cleared BIP and its producers of any misconduct. Filming has since resumed.
At the time, however, Corinne's legal team announced that they would be moving forward with their own investigation.
That has now been completed, according to Corinne, who released the following statement to E! News: "My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction."
She also noted that she's pleased with the changes production and Warner Bros. have put into place while filming, which reportedly includes a two drink per hour maximum, among other rules.
"I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor In Paradise," Corinne continued. "While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor In Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return."
Mitch Haaseth/ABC
Corinne also wanted to clarify a few more details regarding the situation, including speculation that she filed a complaint against DeMario and BIP producers.
"In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things," she said in her statement. "My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred. I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired."
Meanwhile, her statement comes on the heels of DeMario's exclusive three-part, two-night interview with E! News' Melanie Bromley, in which he revealed his side of the story.
Not only did he detail his graphic sexual encounter with Corinne, he also opened up about how it's affected both him and his family as well as his fear that he'll be attached to sexual assault the rest of his life.
He has also stated that he will not return to the show.