Corinne Olympios' investigation into Bachelor in Paradise has come to an end.

The show's filming was halted on June 11 when two producers filed internal complaints to Warner Brothers after a sexual interaction between Corinne and her co-star DeMario Jackson on the first day of filming, questioning whether she was able to give consent. The network launched an internal investigation, and nine days later, Warner Bros. cleared BIP and its producers of any misconduct. Filming has since resumed.

At the time, however, Corinne's legal team announced that they would be moving forward with their own investigation.

That has now been completed, according to Corinne, who released the following statement to E! News: "My team's investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction."