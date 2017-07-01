Buckle up, because July may be a bumpy ride.
Planning an epic vacation? Although your destination may be bright and sunny, the journey there may push you out of your comfort zone. According to spiritual adviser Lisa Greenfield, July is going to help you turn a corner with your responsibilities. It's a month of personal growth. "I don't care how bad something looks, you have the ability to make it better with every thought and action you contribute," she told E! News. "Temper won't serve you nearly as well as inner strength. You have to learn to handle things in a new way for yourself and others."
As you embark on a new journey, style your outfits to reflect an evolved you. Keep scrolling to see what this month has in store for your horoscope and your closet!
Don't get discouraged when a few minor bumps show up. It really is your butterfly month, but first you have to get free of the cocoon. You've got to shake off places you've outgrown so you can fly free in all your glory. Selena Gomez nails the transformation with bold pink to help lift off. Now choose a jumpsuit to take you where you want to go.
Caterina Jumpsuit, Now $374
Fabulous lion, there's a little change of pace for you this month, and it has everything to do with your intuition. We are setting the groundwork for your birthday month, and your instincts are stirring. You were meant to be a leader, but those lead must also learn to serve. Be watchful for places where you can make a difference quietly this month. Use visualization to solve some challenges and you may discover you're more than brilliant at it. It's less flashy than you usually are, but it's a worthwhile investment for what comes next. Wear something to help you call out your inner goddess like Cara Delevingne.
Sweet perfectionist, you have choices to make between what you love and what makes you feel safe. These two things are going to be at odds, so some days you want comfort, and other days you want excitement or romance. The good news is it can be enjoyable when you let yourself feel what you want, rather than rushing to decide. Your senses are your friends this month, so feel your way first then thing, pulling things together like Zendaya, as she indulges her inner princess in pink.
Crepe Mini Dress, Now $89
"Everything in moderation" is your best guideline this month. Once you've got that down, watch the abundance of good fortune and delight just flow. But, watch for overblown emotions. Choose the invites that are heartfelt and you can't go wrong. Then, get a natural boost with sky-high platforms like Hilary Duff and hit the town for some fabulous fun.
Lando Platform Sandals, $160
You've got a double-edged sword this month. Imagine something you really want, and pow, you'll manifest it fairly fast. The warning comes with the flip side: If you spend too much time brooding about what you don't want, you attract that, too! Don't be afraid of it, instead learn to tame it. Remember that fear always stands in front of your power to expand. Follow Hailey Baldwin's example and put on something that makes you feel fierce, so you can look at what's behind any fear, discover your hidden powers and master your mind.
Brune Lamé Maxi Dress, Now $70
You have a leap of faith required this month, Archers. Change is almost always easy for you (unless your moon is in an earth sign), so this not hard to hear. This leap is bigger than usual and may involve letting go of something you've outgrown. No matter how much you loved it, the time has come to say goodbye so you can make room for something much, much better. Just be patient with the new coming into view. Wait until you've had a chance to take a lap in the "new" before rushing to judgment. Bright colors, like Rita Ora's suit, is just what you need to brighten your outlook.
This month is not going to be easy. You've got to let go of control. You're being pulled forward into a future and one that has quite a bit to offer you, if you can only let go. Remember the past is never lost, even when things change. Your memories are forever yours. Just make up your mind to relax when or if things spin out of control. Wear something soft, like Suki Waterhouse's dress, if it makes you feel better. Once you get past the shock you may actually start to see how much is ahead. Let that help ease the stress of letting go.
Sleeveless Dress, $58
There are sweet surprises for you this month. Although you'll like the changes, they do require you to manage the abundance wisely. Something like a closet makeover is just the ticket, mentally or literally. You need to see all of your options, so you can put the best things together and shine, shine, shine. You are meant to inspire others, so dress to impress and delight in the electricity of it all, like Kerry Washington in her graphic print dress.
You've got a great month ahead! You can now make progress on just about anything you set your mind to. Choose wisely where you focus that attention and trust your gut when it comes to what you want to do. Those intuitive feelings are your goldmine the next few weeks. No matter where your feelings take you, denim staples like Victoria Justice's skirt will allow you to channel your inner fashionista all month long. While you are enjoying rich rewards, be sure to send some compassion out to those who are having a difficult month. Then you have no need to feel guilty about enjoying July while others struggle.
Raw-Hem Wrap Jean Skirt, $79.50
Wow, you fiery Ram, things are changing at a deep level, and while you may not have all the evidence, your life is never going to be the same. You will look back years from now and be able to see just how big a corner you turned, even if you can't see all this month's impact now. Try a little patience if you can, because the progress is powerful, even if it's not as fast as you wish. So when you get frustrated with the pace, throw on a little red or orange to amuse the fiery side of you and turn heads while you turn corners. Whether it's a statement dress or bold shoes, Elle Fanning models the Ram sass to perfection.
Minuit, $120
Slow and steady actions win the race for you this month. If you invested quality time in something recently, you can expect big results. Your patience is paying off in an impressive manner, but you'll also see where you need to double down on the things that are worth your time going forward. Take a slow victory lap in high style and indulge in something that is a feast for the senses like Gigi Hadid's purse. You won't have to think twice about that price tag, the Universe has you covered.
Top Handle 2.0 Mini Handbag, $4,800
There are sparks shooting off around you! You light up a room, a situation or a loved one just with the power of your presence. In fact, it may be hard to contain you. The good news: You are past caring what anyone else thinks. So put on something electric to match your mood, like Naomi Campbell in this dynamic print, to see what happens when you show up and show out.
Hannah Midi, Now $48
You've got this!
Happy shopping!