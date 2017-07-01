Tony Barson/FilmMagic





Aries

Wow, you fiery Ram, things are changing at a deep level, and while you may not have all the evidence, your life is never going to be the same. You will look back years from now and be able to see just how big a corner you turned, even if you can't see all this month's impact now. Try a little patience if you can, because the progress is powerful, even if it's not as fast as you wish. So when you get frustrated with the pace, throw on a little red or orange to amuse the fiery side of you and turn heads while you turn corners. Whether it's a statement dress or bold shoes, Elle Fanning models the Ram sass to perfection.