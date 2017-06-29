Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker are getting real and answering the tough questions!

"This is game time! It's called 'Get Real with Jessie and Eric,'" E! News' Carissa Culiner says in the clip above. "How would you handle these real life situations? A fan sends Eric a nude photo."

"Oh it's happened before, it has!" Jessie replied. "Has it?" her hubby asked.

"And she was married too," the Eric & Jessie star continued. "You just didn't see it. I checked it. I checked it on your Instagram DM and some woman sent you a naked photo and I looked to go look at her page. She had huge boobs too and she was married with children. I so badly wanted to send this to her husband but I didn't. I just blocked her for you."