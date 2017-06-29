EXCLUSIVE!

Jessie James Decker Reveals What She Did When a Female Fan Sent Hubby Eric a Nude Photo

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker are getting real and answering the tough questions!

"This is game time! It's called 'Get Real with Jessie and Eric,'" E! News' Carissa Culiner says in the clip above. "How would you handle these real life situations? A fan sends Eric a nude photo."

"Oh it's happened before, it has!" Jessie replied. "Has it?" her hubby asked.

"And she was married too," the Eric & Jessie star continued. "You just didn't see it. I checked it. I checked it on your Instagram DM and some woman sent you a naked photo and I looked to go look at her page. She had huge boobs too and she was married with children. I so badly wanted to send this to her husband but I didn't. I just blocked her for you."

Photos

Vivianne Rose Decker's Cutest Pics

"Thanks babe," Eric replied.

So what would Eric do if Jessie gained 50 pounds over the holidays? And what would Jessie do if Eric forgot her birthday? Watch the funny clip to find out!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

Watch the season three premiere of Eric & Jessie Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 p.m., only on E!

