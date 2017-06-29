Tara Lipinski's Maldives Honeymoon Photos Will Have You Begging for a Vacation

This place is so bananas. @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon #ooreethirah #honeymoon #Maldives

A post shared by Tara Lipinski (@taralipinski) on

Tara Lipinski's Maldives honeymoon is completely gold medal-worthy.

The Olympic figure skater recently wed her longtime fiancé, Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy, on June 24, and the newlyweds are celebrating with a gorgeous (and envy-inducing) Maldives honeymoon. Suddenly we need a vacation, immediately.

The new bride has been documenting the couple's travels via Instagram, sharing a number of dazzling oceanside snapshots of her and her hubby. Not only do the insanely clear waters and exquisite island paradise have our jaws dropping, but Tara's super sweet tokens of new love and married life are absolutely adorable.

She posted one photo looking out onto turquoise waters and a cloudy Maldives sky with the caption, "And I'd choose you; in a hundred worlds, in any version of reality, I'd find you and I'd choose you." So cute!

Another post from Tara was a selfie of the new couple, standing on a deck with the glimmering ocean water behind them, captioned, "Another day in paradise with this handsome guy. My husband! It sounds so strange to say that but I'm liking it...a lot!" We have a feeling the gold medalist will have a long time to get used to it.

Now that Tara's Instagram photos have us totally jealous, it's time to request some time off and plan a trip to the Maldives.

