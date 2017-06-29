Tara Lipinski's Maldives honeymoon is completely gold medal-worthy.

The Olympic figure skater recently wed her longtime fiancé, Fox Sports producer Todd Kapostasy, on June 24, and the newlyweds are celebrating with a gorgeous (and envy-inducing) Maldives honeymoon. Suddenly we need a vacation, immediately.

The new bride has been documenting the couple's travels via Instagram, sharing a number of dazzling oceanside snapshots of her and her hubby. Not only do the insanely clear waters and exquisite island paradise have our jaws dropping, but Tara's super sweet tokens of new love and married life are absolutely adorable.