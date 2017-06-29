Facebook
Cristiano Ronaldo is a dad times three!
The star soccer player confirmed he recently became a father to twins when he took to social media on Thursday with a photo of his newborns. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," he captioned a sweet shot of himself cradling the two babies. From the look on his face, it's clear he elated to have the newest additions to his family.
Meanwhile, the tiny siblings looked all kinds of adorable sporting blue and pink ensembles as they slept in their father's arms. According to many reports, the babies are named Eva and Mateo.
Ronaldo became a dad for the first time in 2010 when he welcomed his son Cristiano, whose mother has never been revealed. "With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son," he announced on social media at the time.
It was recently confirmed the soccer player will not participate in Sunday's Confederations Cup third-place playoff as the team let him leave camp to be with his newborns.
"The president of the FPF and the national team coach have had an attitude I will never forget," he wrote on Facebook in Portuguese. "I am happy to finally be able to be with my babies for the first time."
Congratulations Cristiano!