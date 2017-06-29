Ronaldo became a dad for the first time in 2010 when he welcomed his son Cristiano, whose mother has never been revealed. "With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son," he announced on social media at the time.

It was recently confirmed the soccer player will not participate in Sunday's Confederations Cup third-place playoff as the team let him leave camp to be with his newborns.

"The president of the FPF and the national team coach have had an attitude I will never forget," he wrote on Facebook in Portuguese. "I am happy to finally be able to be with my babies for the first time."