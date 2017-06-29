Winter is right around the corner. And with it comes war.

With just a few short weeks left until the Game of Thrones season seven premiere, anticipation over the show's return has reached a near fever pitch. We've obsessed over the photos, dissected the breathtaking trailers and now we're breathlessly awaiting the vague teases from the HBO hit's cast and crew. Ready to help in that department are the show's co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff.

If you've been concerned over the fact that, in its penultimate season, Game of Thrones' decreased episode count—totaling seven, down three from the usual 10—might mean a slighter-feeling season, you needn't fear. And not just because this is Game of Thrones we're talking about here, where nothing has ever been described as "sight" since the show's debut.