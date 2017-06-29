It feels like just yesterday we gathered around our televisions as Kate Middleton emerged from the hospital with little Prince George bundled up in her arms...and now he's off to school!
That's right, the 3-year-old is set to begin preparatory school at Thomas's London Day School in Battersea come September. But before he slips on his backpack and whips out his box of crayons, E! News has learned George's royal parents took time to meet the teachers, students and fellow parents that will join him.
We're told Kate and Prince William attended a reception and new parents orientation Wednesday night for the approximate 60 new children that are expected to attend the school in the fall. They were spotted mingling with all the other new parents, putting their royal titles aside for the evening as they took a keen interest in George's education.
Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
"They were there just chatting with the other parents. They seemed very sweet and normal," a source told us. "George was there as well. He met his new teacher."
In fact, the insider added, "The kids went into their new classrooms for an hour to meet their new classmates and hear from their teachers. During that time, the parents met the head of the school and were given a welcome talk where they were told the exact specifics of the children's first day."
Meanwhile, we found out that George would be attending the school in March when Thomas's Battersea released a statement expressing their joy that the royal family chose to send the toddler their way.
"We are honored and delighted that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen Thomas's Battersea for Prince George," said Headmaster Ben Thomas. "We greatly look forward to welcoming him and all of our new pupils to the school in September."
But along with a warm welcome, the school will also come with a hefty price tag. Prince William and Kate are expected to spend about $7,975 per term for George.