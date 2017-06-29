"They were there just chatting with the other parents. They seemed very sweet and normal," a source told us. "George was there as well. He met his new teacher."

In fact, the insider added, "The kids went into their new classrooms for an hour to meet their new classmates and hear from their teachers. During that time, the parents met the head of the school and were given a welcome talk where they were told the exact specifics of the children's first day."

Meanwhile, we found out that George would be attending the school in March when Thomas's Battersea released a statement expressing their joy that the royal family chose to send the toddler their way.