Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Welcome Their First Child

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have officially become parents!
E! News has exclusively learned that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star gave birth to a baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele. The couple welcomed their first little one on July 1.
The couple broke the pregnancy news in early February when the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram revealing she is expecting her first child with the comedian. "Beyoncé schmonce," the actress joked as she made light of Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement, which was around the same time.
Instead of posing in front of hundreds of flowers with a light green-colored veil, Peretti quickly snapped a pic at The Broad Museum showing off her baby bump in a grey T-shirt.
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Keegan-Michael Key, a close friend and past co-star of the new dad, told E! News that he feels "fantastic" about the news. "It's going to be a funny kid. That's going to be a funny funny kid." Key used to live only a quarter mile from the happy parents and enjoys spending time with Peretti.
The new parents have kept the pregnancy fairly quiet, except the time Peretti went on a Twitter rant about unnecessary cliché pregnancy comments. "IF U C A PREG WOMAN OUT & ABOUT & FEEL INCLINED 2 SHOUT SOMETHING IN HER FACE ABOUT HOW SHE LOOKS - GET READY FOR A SHOUT BACK ON UR LOOKS," the actress tweeted in all caps.
IF U C A PREG WOMAN OUT & ABOUT & FEEL INCLINED 2 SHOUT SOMETHING IN HER FACE ABOUT HOW SHE LOOKS - GET READY FOR A SHOUT BACK ON UR LOOKS ?— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) May 22, 2017
She made it clear she was not having it and would wear a costume to her baby shower so no one would comment on her body.
The Get Out creator and director popped the question back in November of 2015 to the new mom after dating for 3 years. In 2016, the couple eloped and only had their cute pup to witness it. "Eloped a bit ago…our only witness was this lil guy," the actress posted onto social media.
Congratulations, you two!