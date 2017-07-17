Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti Welcome Their First Child

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti have officially become parents!

E! News has exclusively learned that the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star gave birth to a baby boy named Beaumont Gino Peele. The couple welcomed their first little one on July 1.

The couple broke the pregnancy news in early February when the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram revealing she is expecting her first child with the comedian. "Beyoncé schmonce," the actress joked as she made light of Beyoncé's pregnancy announcement, which was around the same time.

Instead of posing in front of hundreds of flowers with a light green-colored veil, Peretti quickly snapped a pic at The Broad Museum showing off her baby bump in a grey T-shirt.