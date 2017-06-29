Dana's boobs are botched.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Botched, she explains to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif how her breasts became collapsed following a series of plastic surgeries.
"Basically, I had saline implants done. They were fantastic, perfect," she tells them. "So then, I decided to basically upgrade to silicone. That's when all the major problems really started to arise."
The major problem she was referring to is capsular contracture. As Dr. Nassif explains, "Capsular contracture of the breast is when you have a capsule around the implant that starts to scar. It gets hard and starts to move the implant into a certain direction."
He continues, "It could actually cause pain. It obviously causes a physical deformity of the breast and it can actually destroy the breast and make it look absolutely horrendous."
Dana eventually decided to visit another doctor for a second opinion. "So, what I ended up doing was going and seeing a doctor in New Jersey," she reveals. "He said to me basically, 'If you were my wife I would tell you to take these implants out and let yourself heal for six months.'"
So, that's exactly what she did, except she never scheduled another procedure. "I had them taken out. I was supposed to wait about six months to go back and put them back in and then I got afraid," she says. "I was kind of scared."
But that might not have been the best course of action.
"There are essentially two schools of thought regarding scar tissue formation after breast implant surgery," Dr. Dubrow explains. "One is you take the implants out and you put them in in a relatively short period of time to prevent the skin and soft tissue from contracting down. The other is that you wait a longer period of time to allow the tissue to heal."
He adds, "Most surgeons now think it's better to do it sooner rather than later to prevent the problem that exactly Dana has."
