Dana's boobs are botched.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Botched, she explains to Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif how her breasts became collapsed following a series of plastic surgeries.

"Basically, I had saline implants done. They were fantastic, perfect," she tells them. "So then, I decided to basically upgrade to silicone. That's when all the major problems really started to arise."

The major problem she was referring to is capsular contracture. As Dr. Nassif explains, "Capsular contracture of the breast is when you have a capsule around the implant that starts to scar. It gets hard and starts to move the implant into a certain direction."