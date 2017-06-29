Chrissy Teigen's $575 Swimsuit Is Something You Need to See

It's probably the edgiest one-piece, ever.

Chrissy Teigen and fam retreated to Laguna Beach, CA for a family #staycation wearing the $575 swimsuit of your high-fashion dreams. The studded Norma Kamali bather, that comes in red, white and blue, too (hello, Fourth of July outfit options), really is the most badass suit we've seen yet.

Not into the pastel-colored, floral-patterned, dainty swimwear your friends like? Let Chrissy inspire you to edge up your beach attire.

Pro tip: Slip on a pair of denim shorts before and/or after for an effortlessly cool look.

Photos

Under-$100 Swimsuits

So take a scroll through the below edgy options (you know, if spending $575 on a swimsuit seems a little steep), slip on your best pair of stunner shades and do summer like a boss.

Shop the Look

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Somdays Lovin'

Swimsuit, Was: $115, Now: $55

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Minimale Animale

Swimsuit, $320

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Haight

Striped Swimsuit, Was: $234, Now: $141

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Forever 21

Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit, $28

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

PrettyLittleThing

Natalia Black Basic Plunge Swimsuit, $27

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Boohoo

Cape Town Mesh Insert Swimsuit, $35

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Moschino

Printed Swimsuit, Was: $375, Now: $188

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

GCDS

Logo Scoop Back Swimsuit, Was: $142, Now: $100

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

H&M

Swimsuit with Twisted Straps, $30

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Adriana Degreas

Faux Velvet Cutout Halterneck Swimsuit, Was: $415, Now: $208

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Proenza Schouler

Printed Swimsuit, Was: $550, Now: $220

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Topshop

High Leg Plunge Swimsuit, $38

ESC: Edgy One-Piece Swimsuits

Norma Kamali

Shane One-Shoulder Cutout Swimsuit, $165

You're going to look insanely cool while poolside.

Just ask, Chrissy!

