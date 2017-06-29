It seems like Gillian Anderson wants to believe…The X-Files would do better.

According to TVLine, The X-Files writers room for the next batch of 10 episodes (season 11?), will consist of veterans of the series, some newcomers, but all of them men. No women will be in The X-Files writers room. Men only wrote the first season of the revival as well. Anderson took to Twitter after the news swept the social media landscape.

"And 2 out of 207 eps directed by women. I too look forward to the day when the numbers are different. #TheFutureisFemale," she said in a retweet of The Washington Post's coverage of the news. See that below.