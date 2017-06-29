Calm down, Katy Perry, Niall Horan just wants to be your friend.

This week, the Swish Swish singer and new American Idol judge talked about the One Direction star on an Australian radio station, signaling he's been allegedly showing interest in her.

"Niall's amazing, I love him, and I think we feel very connected in a way because, I, like, have helped him get through The X Factor to join his group," Perry, 32, said on the Fitzy & Wippa morning show on Australian radio station Nova 96.9 FM Wednesday. "He's become a big star and I'm like, 'Cool, I guess that means I have taste?' I don't know what that means."

"I see him around all the time," Perry continued. "He's always trying to like, get my number, to like, maybe flirt with me but I'm like, 'I could babysit you. I'm like your mom!'"