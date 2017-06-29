Kate Middleton Rocks $2,700 Mod Gucci Dress for Museum Visit

Kate Middleton is giving us some serious Jackie O vibes!
The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to London's Victoria and Albert Museum to open new exhibition spaces, wearing a mod ensemble that turned heads.
The black and white tweed dress came complete with red accents and gold hardware, which she paired perfectly with a matching red clutch and round-toe black leather pumps, wearing her hair pulled half-up behind her head.
Of course, the chic look had us rampantly searching Google for where to purchase such an adorable dress...much to our dismay.
Karwai Tang/WireImage
Turns out, it's a Gucci dress with a hefty $2,700 price tag that is quite out of our price range. Her shoes, however, are a pair of L.K. Bennett pumps from 2011 that you can find for around $300 (at least they're a little closer to our budget).
Kate spent her time touring the Sackler Courtyard at V&A, which happens to be the world's first porcelain tiled public courtyard.
She also visited the museum's Sainsbury Gallery, learning about the design and unique features of the space as well as chatting with those involved in helping build the new project.
Meanwhile, the Duchess will take part in honoring Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, as they rededicate her grave on what would have marked her 56th birthday.
Kensington Palace confirmed to E! News that the private service will take place on July 1st at Althorp House.
"The service, which will fall on what would have been The Princess's birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family," KP said in a statement.
The rededication is set to take place after the estate underwent major renovations over the last several years.