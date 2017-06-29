Kate Middleton Rocks $2,700 Mod Gucci Dress for Museum Visit

Kate Middleton is giving us some serious Jackie O vibes!

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to London's Victoria and Albert Museum to open new exhibition spaces, wearing a mod ensemble that turned heads.

The black and white tweed dress came complete with red accents and gold hardware, which she paired perfectly with a matching red clutch and round-toe black leather pumps, wearing her hair pulled half-up behind her head.

Of course, the chic look had us rampantly searching Google for where to purchase such an adorable dress...much to our dismay.