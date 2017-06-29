Zendaya Dazzles at Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere: See Stars on the Red Carpet

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Bikini

Jenna Dewan Tatum-Inspired Cover Ups for Your Next Beach Vacation

Zendaya Dazzles at "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Premiere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Zendaya looked gorgeous and regal on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Hollywood Wednesday.

The 20-year-old actress, who plays Peter Parker's classmate Michelle, wore a custom, flowing, draped bubblegum pink Ralph & Russo‏ couture halter gown with a thigh-high slit and train, which co-star Michael Keaton helped hold up for what made for an adorable photo. Zendaya paired the look with matching pointed pumps.

The actress attended the event with her family, including her mom Claire, who posted several photos on Instagram.

Main star Tom Holland looked dashing in a black and white suit. Keaton, who plays the villain Vulture, donned a more casual look—khakis, a white shirt, a gray denim jacket and black and white Vans.

Zendaya

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zendaya

The actress is pretty in pink.

Zendaya, Michael Keaton

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Zendaya and Michael Keaton

The actress gets a little help from her co-star.

Tom Holland

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Tom Holland

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, strikes a dapper pose.

Article continues below

Marisa Tomei

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Marisa Tomei

Aunt May has never looked hotter.

Robert Downey Jr.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Robert Downey Jr.

The actor showcases his signature look.

Yara Shahidi

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Yara Shahidi

The Black-ish star showcases a patriotic look.

Article continues below

Kyle Richards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kyle Richards

The reality star makes it a family affair.

my baby???????? #imprettybadatselfies

A post shared by Claire (@claire_maree64) on

??????????

A post shared by Claire (@claire_maree64) on

wait...it's peter parker!

A post shared by Claire (@claire_maree64) on

proud big sister and mom!

A post shared by Claire (@claire_maree64) on

Other attendees included Marisa Tomei, who plays Aunt May and wore a shiny, multi-colored lace Zuhair Murad pre-fall 2017 gown, Robert Downey Jr.., plus celebrity guests Yara Shahidi and Kyle Richards.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7.

TAGS/ Zendaya , Top Stories , Tom Holland , Movies , Red Carpet , Fashion
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.