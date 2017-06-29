Zendaya Dazzles at "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Premiere

Zendaya looked gorgeous and regal on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Hollywood Wednesday.
The 20-year-old actress, who plays Peter Parker's classmate Michelle, wore a custom, flowing, draped bubblegum pink Ralph & Russo couture halter gown with a thigh-high slit and train, which co-star Michael Keaton helped hold up for what made for an adorable photo. Zendaya paired the look with matching pointed pumps.
The actress attended the event with her family, including her mom Claire, who posted several photos on Instagram.
Main star Tom Holland looked dashing in a black and white suit. Keaton, who plays the villain Vulture, donned a more casual look—khakis, a white shirt, a gray denim jacket and black and white Vans.
The actress is pretty in pink.
The actress gets a little help from her co-star.
Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, strikes a dapper pose.
Aunt May has never looked hotter.
The actor showcases his signature look.
The Black-ish star showcases a patriotic look.
The reality star makes it a family affair.
Other attendees included Marisa Tomei, who plays Aunt May and wore a shiny, multi-colored lace Zuhair Murad pre-fall 2017 gown, Robert Downey Jr.., plus celebrity guests Yara Shahidi and Kyle Richards.
Spider-Man: Homecoming is set for release on July 7.