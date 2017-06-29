Zendaya Dazzles at "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Premiere

Zendaya looked gorgeous and regal on the red carpet at the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming in Hollywood Wednesday.

The 20-year-old actress, who plays Peter Parker's classmate Michelle, wore a custom, flowing, draped bubblegum pink Ralph & Russo‏ couture halter gown with a thigh-high slit and train, which co-star Michael Keaton helped hold up for what made for an adorable photo. Zendaya paired the look with matching pointed pumps.

The actress attended the event with her family, including her mom Claire, who posted several photos on Instagram.

Main star Tom Holland looked dashing in a black and white suit. Keaton, who plays the villain Vulture, donned a more casual look—khakis, a white shirt, a gray denim jacket and black and white Vans.