No, you did not see Hannibal Buress at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere. That was an impostor.

Seriously! Instead of walking the red carpet, the comedian sent a body double in his place, and he actually did interviews and everything.

Let us explain...

In a series of tweets on Wednesday (that have all been deleted), Buress—who plays Coach Wilson in the new flick—said he was seeking "a look-alike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight." He asked for photos and even offered $500 as a reward.

Fast forward a few hours later, and what do you know? A man identifying himself as Hannibal Buress walked the red carpet at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, held his own during interviews and even answered questions about the film and his role in it. But he was not Hannibal Buress.