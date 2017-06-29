Hannibal Buress Hired a Body Double to Take His Place at the Spider-Man: Homecoming Premiere and People Fell for It

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Jenna Dewan Tatum, Bikini

Jenna Dewan Tatum-Inspired Cover Ups for Your Next Beach Vacation

Zendaya Dazzles at "Spider-Man: Homecoming" Premiere

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Hannibal Buress

John Parra/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

No, you did not see Hannibal Buress at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere. That was an impostor.

Seriously! Instead of walking the red carpet, the comedian sent a body double in his place, and he actually did interviews and everything.

Let us explain...

In a series of tweets on Wednesday (that have all been deleted), Buress—who plays Coach Wilson in the new flick—said he was seeking "a look-alike with solid comedic timing for an event tonight." He asked for photos and even offered $500 as a reward.

Fast forward a few hours later, and what do you know? A man identifying himself as Hannibal Buress walked the red carpet at the Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere, held his own during interviews and even answered questions about the film and his role in it. But he was not Hannibal Buress. 

Photos

Celebrity Look-Alikes

In fact, Buress even tweeted a photo of the "look-alike" (who really looks nothing like him) and sarcastically added, "I'm out here at the @SpiderManMovie premiere. In theaters July 8th."

Except the film is out on July 7th, and Buress quickly fixed that. "Actually July 7th. But also July 8th too," he added. LOL!

So who was Buress doppelgänger? A man named Joe Carroll who resides in Los Angeles and describes himself as an author, screenwriter, director, and actor.

A post shared by Joe Carroll (@iamjoecarroll) on

Carroll took to social media to capture the fun evening, sharing several photos from the red carpet.

"When @hannibalburess hits you up and tells you to crash the red carpet since he couldn't make it....You crash the damn red carpet," Carroll wrote. "PS: my driver will NOT STFU.... #standIn #bodyDouble #whichIsWhich #partyCrasher #redcarpet #weAllLookAlikeRight?"

Several media outlets fell for the trick, and Buress simply responded with, "FOMO." LOL!

TAGS/ Hannibal Buress , Spider-Man , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.