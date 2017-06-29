Walt Disney Pictures
From Private Jets to Subway Rides: Katie Holmes' Drastically Different Life Five Years After Her Divorce From Tom Cruise
Walt Disney Pictures
While we were watching Nicholas Cage and Justin Bartha search for secret treasure all those years ago, we missed one secret hiding in plain sight.
Turns out—Bartha was wearing a wig! Well, for a scene. The actor, who portrayed Benjamin Gates' nervous sidekick, Riley Poole, revealed shooting the final scene required a bit of quick thinking.
As fans of the 2004 classic know, Riley hops into a Ferrari convertible in the last scene of the film—his shiny prize from discovering all that hidden treasure. However, a week before shooting the scene, Bartha had made a silly mistake that could have really been a problem.
"After we shot the movie, we had to do a couple reshoots," Bartha told Stephen Colbert on The Late Show Wednesday. So, in the interim, Bartha spent his days in New York City, where the heat was high. While walking with his friends one day, they passed a barber shop and decided it was a good time to shave their heads. Wrong!
"I'm like, 'Oh man, it feels so good,'" he said of his new buzz. "I'm forgetting something. What am I forgetting?" He was forgetting that the reshoots were coming up in less than two weeks.
"I had to call the most powerful producer of all time and tell him I was the dumbest actor of all time," Bartha joked.
To remedy the situation, he rocked a wig for the full scene. "People come up to me all the time and say, 'Did you get to keep the Ferrari?'" Martha said. "I'm thinking in that scene the whole time, 'I hope my wig doesn't fly off.'"