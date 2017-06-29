While we were watching Nicholas Cage and Justin Bartha search for secret treasure all those years ago, we missed one secret hiding in plain sight.

Turns out—Bartha was wearing a wig! Well, for a scene. The actor, who portrayed Benjamin Gates' nervous sidekick, Riley Poole, revealed shooting the final scene required a bit of quick thinking.

As fans of the 2004 classic know, Riley hops into a Ferrari convertible in the last scene of the film—his shiny prize from discovering all that hidden treasure. However, a week before shooting the scene, Bartha had made a silly mistake that could have really been a problem.