Kristen Wiig showcased her dramatic acting skills Wednesday on an installment of the recurring, pseudo-improvised "Mad Lib Theater" segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside co-stars Jimmy Fallon and his mustache.

The actress, who can be heard in the new Despicable Me 3 film, played a doctor who relays some disturbing news to Fallon; He has Fluffy Platypus disease.

"Toot!" Fallon (and his mustache) exclaim. "Is there any way to cure it?"

Luckily, yes. She gives him some pills, whose side effects include an itchy armpit and a "desire to hammer."

Wiig even showcases her singing skills in the sketch.