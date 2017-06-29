Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon and His Mustache Stars in Mad Lib Theater

by Corinne Heller

Kristen Wiig showcased her dramatic acting skills Wednesday on an installment of the recurring, pseudo-improvised "Mad Lib Theater" segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, alongside co-stars Jimmy Fallon and his mustache.

The actress, who can be heard in the new Despicable Me 3 film, played a doctor who relays some disturbing news to Fallon; He has Fluffy Platypus disease.

"Toot!" Fallon (and his mustache) exclaim. "Is there any way to cure it?"

Luckily, yes. She gives him some pills, whose side effects include an itchy armpit and a "desire to hammer."

Wiig even showcases her singing skills in the sketch. 

She and Fallon break character several times because they crack each other up so much.

But there was one thing that was even more distracting to many viewers.

"Does anybody else want Jimmy to SHAVE THE CATERPILLAR?!" YouTube user Nathaniel Graham wrote, spurring more than 870 likes and a slew of similar comments.

"PLEASE ITS KILLING ME," replied user Yourgirlalex.

