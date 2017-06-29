Are you ready to meet TV's new royal family? The first full trailer for Marvel's Inhumans is here and they're not your typical king and queen.
In the trailer below, meet King Black Bolt, the silent leader of the Inhumans, a race of, well, not humans. Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount stars as the silent leader—even a whisper of his voice could level a city. But not all is well in the Inhuman kingdom: Black Bolt's brother, Maximus (Iwan Rheon), is keen on overthrowing his brother and wants to bring (even more) Inhumans to Earth. Thankfully, there's Lockjaw, the giant teleporting dog, to save the day. You will love Lockjaw. Can the Inhuman royals survive Hawaii?
Marvel's Inhumans debuts on the big screen—the first two episodes will be packaged as film—on September 1, exclusively in IMAX theaters. The show then moves back to TV on Friday, Sept. 29 with a two-hour premiere starting at 8 p.m. with additional footage not seen in the movie debut.
The cast also includes Graceland star Serinda Swan as Queen Medusa, Black Bolt's wife, Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon, Isabelle Cornish as Crystal, Medusa's sister, Lost veteran Ken Leung as Karnak, Sonya Balmores as Auran and Mike Moh as Triton. Ellen Woglom is also part of the cast, but her character is being kept secret.
Scott Buck is executive producer and showrunner with Marvel TV's Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory also on board as executive producers. Roel Reiné directed the first two episodes.
Marvel's Inhumans is the latest entry into Marvel's TV universe Marvel has Cloak and Dagger and New Warriors on the way at Freeform, with Runaways on Hulu and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. already on ABC. Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, The Defenders and The Punisher make up Netflix's Marvel offerings.