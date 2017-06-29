Are you ready to meet TV's new royal family? The first full trailer for Marvel's Inhumans is here and they're not your typical king and queen.

In the trailer below, meet King Black Bolt, the silent leader of the Inhumans, a race of, well, not humans. Hell on Wheels star Anson Mount stars as the silent leader—even a whisper of his voice could level a city. But not all is well in the Inhuman kingdom: Black Bolt's brother, Maximus (Iwan Rheon), is keen on overthrowing his brother and wants to bring (even more) Inhumans to Earth. Thankfully, there's Lockjaw, the giant teleporting dog, to save the day. You will love Lockjaw. Can the Inhuman royals survive Hawaii?