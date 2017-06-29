The drums have taken a new form.

Jumanji is back for a new generation and we're getting a sneak peek at the Christmas movie thanks to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle's first official trailer released today. If there's one thing to say about the classic '90s tale come back to life—boy have times changed!

Instead of the iconic board game, the cast of teenagers find an abandoned Nintendo-esque game console while they're cleaning out their school's basement during a bout of detention. At the start of the virtual game, they are tasked with picking their character. However, little do they know they have to inhabit that person's body in the game. The classic high school archetypes—popular girl, nerd, jock—are turned on their sides as the people they end up picking are the opposite of how they are in real life. Let the games begin!