There is so much to say about the clip of Dorinda Medley saying "CLIP!" on The Real Housewives of New York City. Where to begin? How about with Dorinda herself explaining where it came from. The RHONY star stopped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen where host Andy Cohen played a safari-themed supercut of the moment inspired by Carole Radziwill's outfit and comments from the Bronx lunch.
In the clip ("CLIP!"), Sonja Morgan brought up the topic of Tipsy Girl and the fact that, according to Sonja, Dorinda wanted in on the brand. This did not sit well with Dorinda, who had admitted she was hungover from the night before, but kept the wine and Bloody Marys coming. So where did "CLIP!" come from?
"Again, sorry mom," she said on WWHL. "You know me, I'm a chameleon. I adjust to all situations," she said when Andy pointed out they were in the Bronx.
Andy asked Dorinda what she says to herself when she rewatches the show and sees herself "a little tipsy," and the answer? "Sorry mom."
"You know what? Carole's always saying, ‘Come on, get tipsy. You're always more fun when you're tipsy,'" Dorinda said. "Then I do it and I look at it back—Listen, I'm semi-harmless, aren't I? No one's calling 911."
Fredrik Eklund, Dorinda's fellow guest on WWHL, said he has so much respect for the Real Housewives stars for sharing all those moments and fight the way they do.
"The days are long and intense," Dorinda said. Hey, the days may be long and intense, but they make for great TV.
But back to the "CLIP!" moment. Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter and responded to a fan who deemed that scene the best in any of the Real Housewives shows.
"I said that to @andy five seconds after we filmed it," Bethenny tweeted. "I said ‘best scene in 10 years.' Ask him."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo. Watch What Happens Lives airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.
