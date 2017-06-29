"Again, sorry mom," she said on WWHL. "You know me, I'm a chameleon. I adjust to all situations," she said when Andy pointed out they were in the Bronx.

Andy asked Dorinda what she says to herself when she rewatches the show and sees herself "a little tipsy," and the answer? "Sorry mom."

"You know what? Carole's always saying, ‘Come on, get tipsy. You're always more fun when you're tipsy,'" Dorinda said. "Then I do it and I look at it back—Listen, I'm semi-harmless, aren't I? No one's calling 911."

Fredrik Eklund, Dorinda's fellow guest on WWHL, said he has so much respect for the Real Housewives stars for sharing all those moments and fight the way they do.