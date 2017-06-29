Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation
Sean "Diddy" Combs gave Jay-Z some holy grail advice about raising twins.
As the entire world knows by now, the Grammy-winning raper recently welcomed twins with Beyoncé and now the A-list pair are juggling two newborns at once. Fortunately for the star dad of three, he has a close pal who could impart some advice—Diddy himself.
The fellow rapper is a father of six, including to 10-year-old twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James. "Jay's usually the one that gives me counsel, so I was so happy to give him counsel on this," Combs told Seth Meyers Wednesday on Late Night.
So, what were the sage words of wisdom he imparted on his pal? "The thing that I said is that you really have to be prepared for double the love," he explained. "You're used to getting love from one child, but when you get this incredible love from two kids and they're twins, it's truly a blessing and may God bless him and Beyoncé and the family and everybody out there that has kids—period."
"To have twins is double the fun," Diddy concluded. However, Meyers had one more pressing question for him—is it double the work? Suddenly, he was tongue-tied.
"I just want to say thank you to the mother of my children!" he quipped.
While Bey and Jay have kept mum about the birth, we don't doubt the new father of three feels the same way about his famous wife.
In the meantime, the musical duo have brought their babies home from the hospital to a luxury Malibu mansion, which they are reportedly renting for $400,000 a month. We know money can't buy you happiness, but that's definitely a whole lot of love for the newest members of the Carter family!