After months by his son Noah's side as he battled cancer, Michael Bublé stepped back into the spotlight for an uplifting moment.

The Grammy-winning father of two emerged in his native Canada on Wednesday to accept the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa from the Governor General of Canada. Sporting a tailored black suit, the famous crooner was visibly moved as he was hailed as one of the "preeminent music artists of his generation" during the prestigious ceremony.

Soon, he took the podium to share personal remarks, beginning with a quote from Maya Angelou that concluded with, "People will never forget how you made them feel."

"My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel—my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters," he said with emotion gripping his voice. "There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes 'I love you' just isn't enough."