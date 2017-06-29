CBC Politics
CBC Politics
After months by his son Noah's side as he battled cancer, Michael Bublé stepped back into the spotlight for an uplifting moment.
The Grammy-winning father of two emerged in his native Canada on Wednesday to accept the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa from the Governor General of Canada. Sporting a tailored black suit, the famous crooner was visibly moved as he was hailed as one of the "preeminent music artists of his generation" during the prestigious ceremony.
Soon, he took the podium to share personal remarks, beginning with a quote from Maya Angelou that concluded with, "People will never forget how you made them feel."
"My entire life has been inspired by how my family has made me feel—my wife, my children, my parents, my sisters," he said with emotion gripping his voice. "There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes 'I love you' just isn't enough."
"I stand here truly humbled that I have been allowed to be one of your musical representatives and that you would choose to bestow this honor upon me during what has been an emotional and difficult time for my family," he continued, referencing his son's diagnosis. "I thank you for the love and support that you've given and for the pride I'm filled with every single time I'm able to stand on a stage and say, 'My name is Michael Steven Bublé and I'm Canadian."
It has been more than seven months since the crooner halted all public engagements while simultaneously revealing his 3-year-old son had been diagnosed with cancer.
Inside Michael Bublé's Life-Changing Journey as a Father in the Wake of Son Noah's Cancer Battle
"We are devastated by the recent cancer diagnosis of our eldest son Noah who is currently in treatment in the United States. We've always talked a lot about the importance of the family and the love we have for our children," Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato wrote in a joint message on social media. "Luisana and I are going to spend all our time and attention to help Noah to get better, by suspending our professional activities for now."
"During this difficult time, we ask that you pray for him and please respect our privacy," the statement continued. "We have a long road ahead of us and we hope that with the support of our family, friends, fans around the world and our faith in God, we can win this battle."
By April, Lopilato gave shared a rare update on her first child's progress during a press conference in her native Argentina. "Thank God, my son is well. When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes," she said. "It happened to us. Now I value life much more, the now and the today. I would like to thank people for their support, for the prayers they said, for their love, and I want them to know that they reached us and that it helped us a lot to come through this."
"My son's recovery is a long process as you all know and he has to continue with check-ups," she continued. "But we are very happy. We are looking forward to thinking about the future, to seeing our children grow."
If his son's recovery and this newest honor are any indication, just like his famous song, the "best is yet to come" for Bublé and his family. Congratulations!