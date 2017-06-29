Patrick Demarchelier/Glamour
Cara Delevingne is spilling the beans on her friendship with Rihanna, her incredibly disciplined training for Valerian and much more in the August issue of Glamour magazine.
The model turned actress opened up to the women's mag about how different it is to be in front of a camera to model versus acting.
"I always say, modeling is something I do, whereas acting feels more like what [I am]. I have felt better than I felt in years, and that's purely from doing what I love. Especially because, while I've been doing this film [the upcoming Life in a Year], I've been sober. Being completely clean and clearheaded has been so helpful with getting into character."
Patrick Demarchelier/Glamour
She also shared that during her days on the set of Valerian, she and RiRi bonded like never before.
"I've seen her work in the studio, in concert, in meetings. But to see her act was incredible."
She further dished on getting ready for the role by explaining that they "trained every day."
"I've never been so strong. You want to feel like you could actually kick a massive alien down! I meditated, I practiced yoga, I ate well, I slept a lot. You can't embrace anything wholeheartedly without a clear head."
Perhaps one thing helping her feel more clearheaded? Her recently buzzed hair.
Delevingne explained that the dramatic ‘do was "totally liberating" but "it does feel like people read my mind more. I feel like people see my thoughts."