Cara Delevingne is spilling the beans on her friendship with Rihanna, her incredibly disciplined training for Valerian and much more in the August issue of Glamour magazine.

The model turned actress opened up to the women's mag about how different it is to be in front of a camera to model versus acting.

"I always say, modeling is something I do, whereas acting feels more like what [I am]. I have felt better than I felt in years, and that's purely from doing what I love. Especially because, while I've been doing this film [the upcoming Life in a Year], I've been sober. Being completely clean and clearheaded has been so helpful with getting into character."