Attention all you Jay-Z fans out there, his highly anticipated 4:44 album is finally here.

The 13th solo studio album from the Grammy winner was just dropped and it's jam-packed with references to his career, his comrades in the industry and, of course, Beyoncé and their children.

The new body of work was exclusively released through Tidal's partnership with Sprint which is also the same collab that's been teasing commercials for the album.

Several clips featuring Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o, Mahershala Ali and Donald Glover have been dropped in the past few weeks, giving only hints as to what fans can expect to hear when the full album hits.