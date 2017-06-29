Attention all you Jay-Z fans out there, his highly anticipated 4:44 album is finally here.
The 13th solo studio album from the Grammy winner was just dropped and it's jam-packed with references to his career, his comrades in the industry and, of course, Beyoncé and their children.
The new body of work was exclusively released through Tidal's partnership with Sprint which is also the same collab that's been teasing commercials for the album.
Several clips featuring Oscar winners Lupita Nyong'o, Mahershala Ali and Donald Glover have been dropped in the past few weeks, giving only hints as to what fans can expect to hear when the full album hits.
In the first commercial teaser entitled "Adnis," the Moonlight actor was shown boxing while Jay rapped the following words in the background:
"Letter to my dad that I never wrote/Speeches I prepared that I never spoke/Words on a paper that I never read/Prose is never pen, they stayed in my head."
A full film starring the actors was available alongside the album&mash;similar in many ways to how Queen Bey dropped her Lemonade visual album on HBO at the same time as the album's release.
This marks the first new solo music from the rapper—who was just recently inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame earlier this month—in four years.
Back in 2013, he dropped Magna Carta Holy Grail which featured many hits including "Holy Grail" with Justin Timberlake.
The chart-topping track earned them the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration Grammy Award the following year.
And considering that MCHG sold over two million copies in the United States alone, and was certified double platinum by RIAA shortly after its release, there are some seriously big shoes to fill for 4:44.
But enough about that, tell us in the comments what you think of Jay's latest album!