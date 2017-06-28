As a father of three, Jared Padalecki knows all there is to know about balancing fatherhood with his successful career.

But in a heartfelt note to his little ones, the actor expressed his unwavering gratitude to them for coming into his life and, in his words, turning his "world upside down."

His wife, Genevieve Cortese, proudly shared her partner's words on a blog post and wrote, "The kids may be a little too young to fully appreciate it, but one day I hope they read this and know what a great dad they have. When it comes to being a father, Jared has found his calling."

The Supernatural actor penned the following around Father's Day: