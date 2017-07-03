Katie Jones/WWD/REX/Shutterstock
As the OG alum of Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad knows a thing or two about beach bag essentials.
No one wants to lug a heavy tote bag around on the beach that's over-packed with five different types of sunscreens, tanning lotions and lip balms. Luckily, the 31-year-old fashion designer and former reality TV star has the solution for a lightweight and environmentally friendly beach bag. Her number one must-have? Alba Botanica Sunscreen.
Protecting your skin from the beaming hot sun is crucial to maintaining healthy skin (and avoiding the tragedy of multiple tan lines). Not to mention, LC's fave sunscreen is made up of 100 percent vegetarian ingredients, which means its biodegradable. Conscious about what ingredients you're using? Apparently, Lauren is, too, especially now that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell).
With this all-natural sunscreen that is both lightweight and fast-drying you can protect your skin not only on beach days, but every day and don't have to worry about any of the toxins commonly found in regular sunscreen damaging your skin. Lauren admitted to Well and Good that she does a daily application of the product and said, "There's a huge pump of it in my bathroom."
Are you ready for a carefree beach day?
Alba Botanica Cool Sport Sunscreen, Now $9.51
Take this sunscreen with you on your next trip to the beach, and get nostalgic by watching a few old episodes of Laguna Beach.
You know you want to.