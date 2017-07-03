As the OG alum of Laguna Beach, Lauren Conrad knows a thing or two about beach bag essentials.

No one wants to lug a heavy tote bag around on the beach that's over-packed with five different types of sunscreens, tanning lotions and lip balms. Luckily, the 31-year-old fashion designer and former reality TV star has the solution for a lightweight and environmentally friendly beach bag. Her number one must-have? Alba Botanica Sunscreen.

Protecting your skin from the beaming hot sun is crucial to maintaining healthy skin (and avoiding the tragedy of multiple tan lines). Not to mention, LC's fave sunscreen is made up of 100 percent vegetarian ingredients, which means its biodegradable. Conscious about what ingredients you're using? Apparently, Lauren is, too, especially now that she is expecting her first child with husband William Tell).