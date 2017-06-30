Chad Johnson is still dealing with the death of his mother.

In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Famously Single, The Bachelorette "villain" opens up to Dr. Darcy Sterling about how that loss continues to affect his romantic relationships with women.

"I come on these shows sometimes and people see me as this jerk who's defensive or who, you know, kind of is standoffish. I don't like letting new people in that easy because I don't want to lose someone again like that," he reveals. "I know that that's my mother and she was sick, but I feel like a lot of people take too many chances of being too open too easily and I don't really do that."