Chad Johnson is still dealing with the death of his mother.
In this sneak peek from Sunday's all-new episode of Famously Single, The Bachelorette "villain" opens up to Dr. Darcy Sterling about how that loss continues to affect his romantic relationships with women.
"I come on these shows sometimes and people see me as this jerk who's defensive or who, you know, kind of is standoffish. I don't like letting new people in that easy because I don't want to lose someone again like that," he reveals. "I know that that's my mother and she was sick, but I feel like a lot of people take too many chances of being too open too easily and I don't really do that."
"Do you want to be in a relationship?" Dr. Darcy asks him.
"Yes, I do," he admits. "But I sometimes tend to kind of back away or in some ways sabotage it because I think I'm afraid of hurting them."
Hear Chad's story and find out Dr. Darcy's words of encouragement for him in the clip above!
Watch a brand new episode of Famously Single Sunday at 10 p.m., only on E!