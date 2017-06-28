If Baker's Bay sounds familiar, that's because it's the same Caribbean island the family visited after they announced their separation in 2015. But they've been going there for years, even before that.

Of course, with the vacation comes plenty of speculation regarding their relationship status. However, our insider confirms, "They are not getting back together at all. They are both moving on, but will continue doing things together as a family."

We're told Ben wasn't there the entire time. Rather, he came for a few days toward the end of the trip.

As for the getaway, another source dished, "They stayed in the same house they always stay at. It's beachfront and beautiful. It's an annual tradition for them when the kids get out of school to come for a long vacation. It's very relaxing, and they can feel like they're on island time with nowhere to go and nobody they need to see."