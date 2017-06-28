It's been two months since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner officially filed for divorce (and two years since they announced their separation), but they still make sure to spend quality time together with their three children, Violet, Samuel and Seraphina.
Case in point: The whole family vacationed in Baker's Bay last week.
"Ben and Jen took a family vacation with other family friends," an insider tells E! News. "There was never any question that Ben would be there. All the dads went along, and it would have been strange for the kids not to have their dad there."
If Baker's Bay sounds familiar, that's because it's the same Caribbean island the family visited after they announced their separation in 2015. But they've been going there for years, even before that.
Of course, with the vacation comes plenty of speculation regarding their relationship status. However, our insider confirms, "They are not getting back together at all. They are both moving on, but will continue doing things together as a family."
We're told Ben wasn't there the entire time. Rather, he came for a few days toward the end of the trip.
As for the getaway, another source dished, "They stayed in the same house they always stay at. It's beachfront and beautiful. It's an annual tradition for them when the kids get out of school to come for a long vacation. It's very relaxing, and they can feel like they're on island time with nowhere to go and nobody they need to see."
So what did they do?
Our insider added, "The kids spent a lot of time on the beach swimming and playing in the sand with their friends. They also swam in the pool at the house and visited the club. Ben and Jen both worked out at the gym daily."
The former couple has always been very vocal that co-parenting their three children is their No.1 priority, and they will remain united as a team to do so.
"We are definitely a modern family," Jen told Today last summer. "You don't have a choice," she added, admitting that while their new normal might look unusual to some, they're actually "doing really well."
Ben reiterated that statement when he told E! News, "Jen is a superhero mom. She is an amazing mother, and I'm really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best, we put them first and that's what we do."
