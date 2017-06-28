Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Jenelle Evans may only be 25 years old but she's already lived a lot of life.
In her two and a half decades on the planet, the Teen Mom 2 cast member has had three kids (Jace, Kaiser and Ensley), been a reality star, had a drug problem, been arrested a lot and even managed to turn her life around.
Recently, the formerly troubled star has gotten engaged to David Eason and now she's sharing her life in the upcoming (and very dramatic) new book, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.
Here are 6 things we learned about Jenelle's story from her book:
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
1. She's Realized From Old Diaries How Her Childhood Shaped Her:
"This diary entry written at thirteen says so much about me and my life then and now. It is lonely. It is sad. It is rejected. I did cry myself to sleep some nights of out fear and negativity. I would like to say I will never cry myself to sleep again, but I know this isn’t true. No matter how much I accomplish, a secret part of me will always be this scared thirteen-year-old girl. I will always feel awkward and maladjusted. I may smile at the camera, but sometimes I am dying on the inside. Not always, and not nearly as often as years ago, but the doubt and insecurities are still there.
It’s there, somewhere, hidden under years of smiles, the assurance that everything is okay."
Horry County Sherriff?s
2. She's Had Relationships With 15 Guys, But "William" Is the One that Changed Her:
"That’s also the night I met William for the first time. This was the boy who would change my life forever. All of the other guys before him were just puppy love infatuations compared to William. He was my first, true love. I know, I know! I wrote that a half million times in my diaries and I am sure I thought as much about each and every boy before William, but he really was different."
3. She Says William Is the One That First Got Her Into Drugs:
"As you can read that night I started a habit that would haunt me for the rest of my life. Yeah, I am not ashamed to say I tried pot for the first time. And the second time. And the third time. When I say we stayed up all night talking, it was mostly spent smoking. I have to say, I know its supposed to be such a horrible thing but I didn't see what the big deal was about. I felt relaxed and happy. I liked it."
4. She's Still Got Some Serious Mama Drama:
"One night, my mother convinced me to go out with my friends so I could relax.
My mother.
Wanted me to relax.
I should have been suspicious at the time. My mother wasn’t the relaxing type of person, much less the kind of woman to encourage other to enjoy themselves. Least of all me. I took the bait, however, and went out for the evening with Tori.…
When I returned home with Tori the next morning, we found a Child Protective Services vehicle in the driveway. My mother had called them and told them I was out partying all night and left my son at home. She told them I did this pretty much every night, which was a lie. I tried to tell them she told me to go out, but they wouldn’t listen. They gave my mother temporary custody in light my actions. MY mother had set me up and I had fallen hard for it."
5. Her Fiancé David Tricked Her Into Preparing for a Proposal: Is
"The sweet part about all of this—aside from the roses and mountainside proposal—was that he made a point to make sure I was dressed nicely and had put my makeup on before we were caught on film. He didn’t do this because he wanted to make sure I appeared a certain way to impress other people. He did this because he knows I don’t like to be caught on camera unless I am prepared for it. So he suggested I dress like I would for a fancy meal, which was his way of tricking me into getting my own self ready for the camera. Isn’t that sweet?
I think this one might be a keeper."
6. When Things Get Rough, She Goes for a Bubble Bath:
"You can see here where I talk about taking too many baths. I still take several baths a day if I get upset or depressed. It’s a form of release or me, a place of calm I can go to get over things."
Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom is due out July 25.