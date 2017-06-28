A Celeb Hairstylist's Dos and Don'ts for Pastel Hair Coloring

When it comes to coloring your hair, there's no such thing as too bold or bright.

We look forward to colorful tresses, from Keke Palmer's purple buzzed cut to Kylie Jenner's brilliant wigs, on the red carpet. They standout. They're fun and a great way to push the beauty envelope. Plus, with the music festivals and vacations of summer, why not be bold with your hair?

Well, there may be one thing holding you back: fear of damaging your precious locks. We get it. The chemicals and skill involved are often intimidating to beauty beginners.