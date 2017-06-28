Now more than 15 years after making Oscars history, Halle Berry is still fighting for more representation in Hollywood.

At the 2002 Academy Awards, the actress became the first black woman to win in the Best Actress category for her performance in Monster's Ball. She's still the only woman of color to hold the title, which Halle described to Teen Vogue's Elaine Welteroth as "troubling."

Reflecting on the 2016 Oscars, where nominations were awarded to strictly white actors, Halle called it "probably one of my lowest professional moments." It brought her own history-making win (and unforgettable acceptance speech) to mind, which she dedicated to "every nameless, faceless woman of color that now has a chance because this door tonight has been opened."

"I sat there, and I remembered that speech," she reflected at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. "I don't even know where that speech came from because I didn't have a speech [planned.]"