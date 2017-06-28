This Is Us Promotes 2 to Series Regular for Season 2

Who's ready for a whole lot more Miguel?

This Is Us has promoted Jon Huertas, who stars as Papa Pearson's BFF and Mama Pearson's new husband on the NBC hit, to series regular for the show's highly-anticipated second season, TVLine reports. And he's not the only one getting a promotion.

The show has also upped Alexandra Breckenridge to series regular status. Joining the series midway through season one, Breckenridge appeared as Sophie, Kevin's (Justin Hartley) surprise ex-wife who he began wooing after a 12-year separation. The pair eventually rekindled their romance by the season's end.

Huertas' Miguel hasn't exactly been a fan-favorite character, thanks to the perceived betrayal of his dead bestie Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) by his present-day marriage to the widowed Rebecca (Mandy Moore). And that was not lost on the cast. "I'm obsessed with Jon Huertas. We all are," Moore told reporters following the show's panel at the 2017 Winter TCA Press Tour. "And he is such a good sport on the fact that people are so down on Miguel at this point."

When This Is Us returns this fall, it will finally give fans the answer to the question they've been obsessing over since learning that Jack wasn't alive in present day, though Ventimiglia isn't too keen on that being everyone's focus. 

"I always tell people focus more on the way the man lived than how he died. I think—look, go back and watch the episodes. Don't just watch them for Jack, watch them for every character and understand, let's say what the adversity is and the challengers are and how they're met with bravery," he told E! News at the 2017 ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. 

Are you looking forward to more Miguel and Sophie? Sound off in the comments below!

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

