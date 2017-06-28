This Is Us Promotes 2 to Series Regular for Season 2

"I always tell people focus more on the way the man lived than how he died. I think—look, go back and watch the episodes. Don't just watch them for Jack, watch them for every character and understand, let's say what the adversity is and the challengers are and how they're met with bravery," he told E! News at the 2017 ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

This Is Us returns on Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

