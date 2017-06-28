Prince William and Prince Harry will take part in a special service to rededicate the grave of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have marked her 56th birthday.

Kensington Palace confirmed to E! News that the private service will take place on July 1st at Althorp House. "The service, which will fall on what would have been The Princess's birthday, will be conducted by The Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by her family," the Palace said.

The Spencer family as well as Prince William's wife, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, will also attend the ceremony.