When you're a fiery redhead like Katherine McNamara you have to do what it takes to keep your locks looking healthy.

Not only are her natural red locks a standout, but the 21-year-old is also staking her claim in the entertainment industry as the face of denim brand Wallflower Jeans and as a rising star. You may have seen the actress on both the small screen, fighting demons as Clary Fray on the hit show Shadowhunters, and the big screen, starring as Sonya in the feature film, The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials. She has also taken her talent beyond the screen to the stage, starring in multiple Broadway and pre-Broadway productions (basically she can act in just about any setting).