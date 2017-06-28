When you're a fiery redhead like Katherine McNamara you have to do what it takes to keep your locks looking healthy.
Not only are her natural red locks a standout, but the 21-year-old is also staking her claim in the entertainment industry as the face of denim brand Wallflower Jeans and as a rising star. You may have seen the actress on both the small screen, fighting demons as Clary Fray on the hit show Shadowhunters, and the big screen, starring as Sonya in the feature film, The Maze Runner: Scorch Trials. She has also taken her talent beyond the screen to the stage, starring in multiple Broadway and pre-Broadway productions (basically she can act in just about any setting).
However, all that time on set can be draining on the hair. So, how does Katherine keep her tresses from suffering any heat damage? The star has a great reconstructive hair-mask tip that keeps her locks intact.
Keep scrolling to read up on all her beauty hacks, and the hair mask she credits as her "saving grace"?
"It's the best solution on training days if there's no time to wash it."
"...The days before I learned how to properly apply eyeliner—it was several years ago. Thank you, Stila eyeliner pens!"
"...ONLY when I get home at 6 a.m. from a night shoot!"
"...Sleep and exercise. A healthy lifestyle is the best way to feel better inside and out! However, if I need an extra bit of help on a busy week, Patchology Hydrating Under Eye Patches are a great quick-fix."
"...I'm wearing lush lashes, red lipstick and fierce heels."
"...Go to a spin class. Sweat it out, babe!"
"...Broken and chipped. It's the price I pay for boxing and training (SO WORTH IT)."
"...Use makeup to enhance your unique beauty—not as a mask to hide behind—but also baking is a lifesaver."
