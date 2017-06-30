You're probably familiar with Spider-Man, but if you're not fully versed in the comic book character's story, it's the perfect time to fall in love.
The new film Spider-Man: Homecoming is landing in theaters on July 7th and we can't wait to see Spider-Man on the big screen for one main reason: Tom Holland. If you've scrolled through Tom's Instagram lately, you know by now that the British heartthrob plays the loveable Peter Parker, a regular high school kid doing heroic things.
But Tom's on-screen character isn't the only one making a difference. Together with the film, the actor scoured the country to find local heroes who give back to their communities and inspire everyone around them (much like Spider-Man himself).
Columbia Pictures, SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING, ©2017 CTMG
These local heroes were treated to a Spider-Man themed day of fun and got to attend local red carpet premieres of the new film. They also received awards on stage for their work in their community.
One of the people Tom helped celebrate was a woman named Paulette Franklin. Not only does she teach at Chicago's intercity schools, she also volunteers her time as a coach, too. Noah Mejia, another local hero, has disabilities, but doesn't let that stop him from helping others. These folks (along with many others) may not have Spidey senses IRL, but they're certainly making an impact.
Kudos to Tom and the Spider-Man team for honoring these local heroes and for reminding us that anyone (even a regular high school kid from Queens, with a curfew and homework like Peter Parker) can be a real-life superhero.
To see how Tom thanked and celebrated these local hometown heroes, watch the video above!