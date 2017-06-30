You're probably familiar with Spider-Man, but if you're not fully versed in the comic book character's story, it's the perfect time to fall in love.

The new film Spider-Man: Homecoming is landing in theaters on July 7th and we can't wait to see Spider-Man on the big screen for one main reason: Tom Holland. If you've scrolled through Tom's Instagram lately, you know by now that the British heartthrob plays the loveable Peter Parker, a regular high school kid doing heroic things.